The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Toppling furniture death: Demand for changes to the Residential Tenancy Act

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 14 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reef Kite, a toddler from Perth, Western Australia who tragically died in 2015. Picture supplied.
Reef Kite, a toddler from Perth, Western Australia who tragically died in 2015. Picture supplied.

Child safety non-profit 'Bolt It Back For Reef' is calling for changes to the Residential Tenancy Act in Tasmania after a toddler from Western Australia died from a falling chest of drawers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.