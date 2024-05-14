Toppling furniture death: Demand for changes to the Residential Tenancy Act

Child safety non-profit 'Bolt It Back For Reef' is calling for changes to the Residential Tenancy Act in Tasmania after a toddler from Western Australia died from a falling chest of drawers.
Tasmania is the only state or territory that does not allow renters to fix furniture to the wall or make minor modifications to a rental property without the landlord's consent.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported that furniture suppliers must warn consumers about the dangers of toppling furniture hazards.
This came after the Assistant Treasurer, Stephen Jones, made a new information standard for toppling furniture.
The ACCC noted that since the year 2000, 28 people, including 17 children under five, have died in Australia from toppling furniture.
Each year, more than 900 Australians suffer injuries requiring medical assistance from toppling furniture.
Children aged up to four years old are most at risk, with older Australians also vulnerable.
On October 13 2015, 21-month-old Reef Kite from Perth, Western Australia, was put down for a nap.
Hours later, he was pronounced dead. Tragically, his pine drawers had fallen and crushed him.
Since then, Reef's aunt Deanne Quartermaine and his mother (Skye) have set up the non-profit campaign: 'Bolt It Back For Reef'.
Deanne Quartermaine is the CEO of the non-profit and currently based in Hobart.
Reef's family has campaigned for law changes to allow tenants to secure furniture and for awareness of furniture safety in the home.
In 2019, Western Australia passed the first tenancy amendment laws, also known as "Reef's Law, " and other states soon followed.
That same year, 'Bolt It Back For Reef' won first place in the ACCC Kidsafe Awards.
In 2020, Reef's mother and aunt emailed every state and territory to gain perspective on where to focus to get more states to change the laws.
The non-profit is now focused on law reform in Tasmania. The group said, "'Bolt It Back For Reef' will never stop.
"We will always campaign for awareness. Join us on our journey and be a part of the change. Let's save lives together."
Ms Quartermaine said, "It is unacceptable that children may die because tenants are unable to secure furniture to the walls.
"If every other Australian state can protect renters, Tasmania can too.
"Every Australian state except Tasmania has some sort of tenancy protection for the securing of furniture," Ms Quartermaine said.
The spokesperson said 'Bolt It Back For Reef' will persevere with its efforts for law reform in Tasmania until the Tasmanian Government takes child safety and the future of children's lives seriously.
"A hole in the wall is easily repaired, but death is irreplaceable. Reef's family will forever be left wondering what he would be like now.
"Reef would be turning 11 this year; instead, he never got to see a second birthday. It's time for Tasmania to catch up with the rest of Australia," Ms Quartermaine said.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, said, "With more and more families having to rent due to an inability to buy a home, our rental laws need to allow for minor modifications without requiring landlord consent so that homes are safer and more comfortable.
"Allowing minor modifications in rental properties will not only make homes safer for children, but it will also allow older renters to install hand and grabrails and provide peace of mind with security lights and alarm systems able to be installed," Mr Bartl said.
A Consumer, Building, and Occupational Services (CBOS) spokesperson said, "The Tasmanian Government takes the health and well-being of children seriously.
"Any injury or death due to toppling furniture is a tragedy.
"The Government is reviewing the Residential Tenancy Act and will consider several matters, including allowing tenants to anchor furniture for safety."
