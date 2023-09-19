A dream to work in a cafe and share culinary delights with others has been realised through Ghan Cafe and Takeaway.
Faride Habibllahi and Zeynab Yusofi, mother and daughter, opened the doors to their business, which is bringing Afghan and Persian pastries, cakes and takeaway to Meadow Mews.
"I love cooking and baking," Ms Habibllahi said.
"The most important thing is this job was my dream."
Opening in late August, Ms Habibllahi said the first day was really successful.
"We wanted to start a business and open because I'm not very good with English, and we didn't know how to get into business," she said.
Last year, she furthered her skills in the kitchen going to Iran to complete a course about cafes and pastries.
Ms Habibllahi said they had lived in Australia for the past six years, moving from Iran after moving there from Afghanistan when she was five-years-old.
She hadn't been able to find work in the industry while in Australia, she said because her language skills weren't strong enough.
Undeterred, during that time Ms Habibllahi completed certificate qualifications in hospitality and kitchen operations.
"I love making cakes and decorating them. It makes me happy," she said.
"People are happy to see the cakes. There's people surprised when they see the cakes and they say it looks beautiful, which makes me happy."
Mrs Yusofi encouraged everyone to come out and support their business.
"We need people to know about us, and for them to enjoy our food," Ms Yusofi said.
"We want them to be adding our food to their own dishes."
