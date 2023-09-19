New private doctor surgery opens in regional town

While the search for a permanent GP at Campbell Town continues, a new private doctor surgery has opened to the community.
The new Ochre Health private general practice has two locum doctors working at the practice who are supported by two nurses and two receptionists.
The Campbell Town Health Centre lost its doctor nine months ago, with the state government promising in June this year that a new private practice would begin operation in September.
Its search for a GP continues as the state suffers from a doctor shortage, with up to 150 vacant positions statewide.
Ochre Health regional manager Darren Fraser said the new Campbell Town private general practice had been busy since it opened earlier this month.
"As we have not found a permanent GP for the practice as yet, we currently have two lovely and very experienced locum doctors providing care to patients," Mr Fraser said.
"We do have a potential candidate to be the permanent GP, but we would we would still welcome any introductions from local community members to doctors or trainee doctors who may be interested in working in the area, possibly with family or other connections."
Mr Fraser said any new GP would not be locked-in to work for a specified time period.
"Our practice support arrangements with GPs are very flexible...but when we do find a permanent doctor for the practice we would be keen for them to remain as long as possible and we will do everything we can to ensure they are settled, comfortable and well supported."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said primary health care was the responsibility of the Federal Government but the state continued to step up and fill the void.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government thanks Ochre Health for working with us to secure GP services for the Campbell Town community," he said.
"It is fantastic the community now has access to locum doctors while Ochre Health recruits a permanent GP."
