Luxury accommodation targeting the high-end market is set to be going up at world-renowned Barnbougle Dunes and Lost Farm.
The proposal to add 20 units for holiday-goers was slapped with 13 conditions but ultimately given the greenlight from the Dorset Council.
Two Bridport residents spoke in opposition of the development, while Barnbougle developer Richard Sattler responded to criticism at Dorset Council's meeting on Monday, September 18.
Both residents conceded previously Barnbougle had been an "excellent example of development in Bridport", however Jeff Jennings called the latest "a completely different kettle of fish".
He said his concerns were the visual impact of higher buildings, coastal erosion and disrupting a known area with sea eagles and wedge tailed eagles.
Meanwhile, Joe Wilson brought forward similar concerns, speaking to the visual impact to Bridport.
To curb concerns, Mr Sattler said they had spent the money on the best engineers, followed town planning advice and taken around two years to get the application right.
"Nothing we have done is willy-nilly," Mr Sattler said in the meeting.
"[Barnbougle] being successful has been based on being a very natural habitat for the animals and it comes down to being part of the attraction.
"We've created what was a rundown farm and coastline into one of the world's top golfing attractions.
"We're now doing something that adds to the attraction and want to be at the top of the market."
One adjustment made in the process has been agreeing to change the orientation and location of the powerlines to better protect eagles.
The application was for 14 detached four-bedroom units and six detached three-bedroom units, and each will be two-storey on 429 Waterhouse Road, Bridport.
