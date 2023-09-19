Readers are advised this story discusses stillbirths and contains photos and other content that may be distressing to some people.
In 2020, Collette Butler's life changed forever when she fell pregnant with her firstborn, Amelia.
For 38 weeks, Mrs Butler carried Amelia. For 38 weeks, she felt her move, stretch, and grow.
But on May 26, Amelia Maree was born still; her life was taken from her by the very thing that fed her life - her umbilical cord.
Since Amelia's death, Mrs Butler has dedicated her time to helping empower other women and families who lose children through pregnancy, stillbirth, and early infancy.
"I think it's my way of channelling Amelia. A way of keeping her presence going, and it's my way of parenting and mothering her through a different avenue," she said.
In 2022, Mrs Butler organised and hosted a baby loss fundraiser and awareness event in Launceston, where she shared Amelia's story and the importance of supporting families through baby loss.
The funds raised helped Mrs Butler design and create baby loss boxes to "offer a care package from one local family to another".
These care boxes have been thoughtfully designed and include keepsake items and supportive self-care products to offer some comfort and support to families following the loss of their baby.
In June, Annie Jakstas received one of these boxes.
"It's really hard to explain the feeling we had when we received it," Mrs Jakstas said.
"It was a very quiet, dark time; we'd just been told we had lost our baby boy Jonathon at 38 weeks. I felt like we were the only ones going through something like that.
"And then, when the midwife passed the box to us, it was like a light - a warm hug - in a really, really dark time."
Mrs Jakstas reached out to Mrs Butler, eager to help other families going through the same experience.
"It was really important to be able to create beautiful memories. I know that sounds quite superficial, but we were only given a small moment here on earth to treasure them and the box really helped me to do that," Mrs Jakstas said.
"I wanted to give that to other mums too."
Soon, the pair formed the charity Beyond the Rainbow.
"In 2020 in Tasmania, there were 108 families who endured this heartache," Mrs Butler said.
"So our goal would be to offer a box for all Tasmanian families who experience loss over 20 weeks, and then down the track, we will look at a condensed box for early losses as well.
"Everyone that goes through this journey, no matter the gestation, should feel supported within it."
Mrs Butler and Mrs Jakstas are officially launching their charity with a cocktail-style fundraiser on January 20, 2024, at 12pm at Cataract on Paterson.
The launch will include live music by local artist Cody Gunton, grazing platters, canapes, and a silent auction.
"We hope to raise enough money to fund our boxes and raise awareness around pregnancy, baby and infant loss," Mrs Butler said.
"Currently, each box costs $250, and through data we have collected from the Tasmanian Department of Health, we anticipate an annual cost of $30,000 to fully stock all hospitals for the losses they experience."
Tickets to the charity launch can be found at https://tickets.localtix.com.au/outlet/event/54c14c7c-961f-4568-921c-323152e46052.
