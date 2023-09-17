Hundreds Walk for Yes vote in Voice Referendum in Launceston

Roughly 1500 Voice referendum supporters marched alongside Kanamaluka/the Tamar River on Sunday to encourage Tasmanians to vote in favour of a constitutional change.
Launceston's 'Walk for Yes' campaign was one of dozens scheduled in major cities and towns across the country - and even overseas on New York's Boston Bridge - on September 17.
Marchers walked in Hobart and Burnie on the same day for Yes23 ahead of the October 14 referendum vote on whether to establish a constitutionally-enshrined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
The Voice would be independent and would offer advice to the government on matters that affect First Nations Australians and was developed as an idea through the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
It has been the subject of intense debate in recent months, particularly between prominent figures like the federal opposition's Indigenous affairs spokeswoman, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, and yes campaigners like Indigenous leader Nick Cameron.
Karyn Parkes, who participated in Launceston's Walk for Yes between Riverbend Park and Civic Square, said she was marching to support the "Aboriginal people's decision".
"This is what the Aboriginal people have asked for [through the Uluru Statement]," Ms Parkes said.
"We want to let them know that people all around Australia recognise that we agree with their choice and what they've asked for."
Campaigners in Launceston were joined by Indigenous leaders and politicians, including the likes of Greens Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, Liberal Bass MHR Bridget Archer and Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell and Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne.
Speakers at the Launceston walk said they were heavily inspired by the first Walk for Yes in Adelaide, which drew crowds in the thousands and hosted a performance from Paul Kelly.
Organisers said they knew Tasmania was a key location, as a change to the constitution requires a double majority - meaning a majority of votes in a majority of states.
"I hope [the Voice] will be carried, because what we've done up to now hasn't worked for the Aboriginal people of this country," Ms Parkes said.
"It's time to change that now."
Almost 17.5 million Australians will vote in the referendum in four weeks' time on October 14.
