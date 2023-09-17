The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds Walk for Yes vote in Voice Referendum in Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over a thousand Voice supporters set out across the Kanamaluka/Tamar river side on Sunday, September 17, in support of the referendum. Picture by Rod Thompson
Over a thousand Voice supporters set out across the Kanamaluka/Tamar river side on Sunday, September 17, in support of the referendum. Picture by Rod Thompson

Roughly 1500 Voice referendum supporters marched alongside Kanamaluka/the Tamar River on Sunday to encourage Tasmanians to vote in favour of a constitutional change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.