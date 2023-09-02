This is an important opportunity, an opportunity which will mean two things for Indigenous Australians. The first thing is recognition of our people within the constitution, our founding document. This is something that I think a majority of people across Australia would support. I think if it were just about recognition within our constitution, we would have a lot more support. It would probably be very similar to the '67 referendum. However, that symbolic recognition alone will not fix the problems we have. As a community across Australia, we need to be able to do something different. We can't keep doing the same things we are doing right now. So we're asking the Australian people to consider giving us a voice to the people who make the decisions about our lives. So we can actually have some practical outcomes through this process. So not only do we have the recognition side of it, which is extremely important, but we also have some practical outcomes. I think this is a moderate proposal. And it gives us the ability to be able to achieve something practical and do it quickly.