When it comes to a heart attack, every minute counts.
Knowing the warning signs and acting quickly could save your life, or the life of someone close to you.
If you don't know all the warning signs of a heart attack, you're not alone. Many people don't recognise they are having a heart attack or know what to do.
Launceston General Hospital (LGH) cardiologist Dr Rohit Barthwal said when it comes to heart disease, early diagnosis and treatment is key.
"The first priority is preventative care, and the second is being aware of the symptoms of heart disease," he said.
"So, if you believe that something is amiss - if you have chest pain, breathlessness, or if you don't quite feel well - you need to seek medical attention.
"Because early diagnosis and treatment is key to good outcomes."
Dr Barthwal said a common theme was patients ending up in acute care not realising they were experiencing a heart attack.
"We see it ever so often, where young men and women coming in with heart attacks and they don't believe they are having one," he said.
"It's almost like they think 'this cannot be happening to me'.
"They say 'I've never smoked, I live a very healthy life, so how could I be having a heart attack?'
"My message is if you feel there I something wrong, don't be ashamed to ring the ambulance, go to your GP or nearest urgent care, or come to the hospital."
