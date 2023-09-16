Teams of volunteer firefighters massed at Ravenswood Heights Primary School, but the only thing that blazed was a little friendly rivalry.
Now in its 52nd year, the Tasmania Fire Service's North West Regional Fun Day came to Northern Tasmania for a change and was hosted by the Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Brigade on September 16.
North West Regional Fun Day committee president Lucas Bryan said although nominally for the North West, the event attracted interest from further afield.
"Over the last a few years we've had a lot of Northern teams come up to our event," Mr Bryan said.
"We return the favour every now and then by bringing it to the North."
The event is run by volunteers, and is open to volunteer and career firefighters from as young as 10 years old.
Teams competed in a variety of events including firefighters' football, the pump relay - where teams compete to set up firefighting equipment, and the Dutch roll - a race to pack up a firefighting hose the fastest.
Mr Bryan said it was not all fun and games, as the events were designed to test and hone firefighting skills.
"They use firefighting skills in a bit of a novel and competitive way," he said.
"It's something fun that we can do with our sometimes stressful jobs, and it's great for brigades to meet up and build camaraderie."
Mr Bryan said the fire service was always looking for volunteers, and encouraged anybody interested to contact their local brigade for more information.
