The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ravenswood Heights Primary School hosts volunteer firefighters from across the state

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 17 2023 - 8:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teams of volunteer firefighters massed at Ravenswood Heights Primary School, but the only thing that blazed was a little friendly rivalry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.