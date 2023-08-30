It seems the Valentino's can't slow down.
From a buzzing locksmithing business to hosting monthly gigs, locksmiths Kate and Rudy Valentino have now brought another addition to Lilydale with the opening of the Lock Shop Cafe this weekend.
Attached to their iconic workshop, the locksmiths are keen to add something more to the small community.
"The reason this came about is because we love this space and this building so much," Mr Valentino said.
"We um'd and ah'd about it for quite some time thinking, have we got time to do this?
"We just took the plunge and decided to do it."
It didn't take much convincing for their daughter, Tealah Tyrrell, to move over from Geelong to help run the cafe.
"It's a big change but I love customer service and the community that cafes create, you get to know people and your regulars," Ms Tyrrell said.
While the space was already available, the charm of the Valentino Safe Co next door spills into the cafe, complete with a giant key planted on the front counter.
Mr Valentino said it all started with the gigs they hosted in the safe shop.
"The community supported our open mic nights and they really wanted more," he said.
"It's also going to introduce more people to the safe shop who wouldn't necessarily go in there; they can come in and grab a coffee and then wander through to the safe world in the back."
Ms Valentino said by utilising the safe shop and the cafe, the building will also work as an event space, with a corporate Christmas party already booked in.
"We'll have music, the bar and food available so people can bring their companies and celebrate their hard work at the end of the year," she said.
With the addition of a new $50,000 playground to the town, Mr Valentino said Lilydale was changing.
"There's lots of positive things happening in Lilydale which is growing the town and it's fantastic, there's definitely room for another coffee shop like this," he said.
The Lock Shops' grand opening starts Saturday at 7am, with live music between 10am and 2pm.
You can find it attached to the Valentino Safe Co on 1/1973 Main Road in Lilydale.
