JackJumpers announce Northern pre-season match and fan day

Tasmania's NBL champions will play in Launceston for the first time since winning their inaugural title next month.
Announced as part of a pre-season tour through the North and North-West, the Tasmania JackJumpers will play two games against the Adelaide 36ers - one in Ulverstone and the other at Elphin Sports Centre.
The Ulverstone match will be played on Sunday, August 25, before the camp travel to Launceston for their 6pm clash on Tuesday, August 27.
Should fans miss the first taste of action since that remarkable championships series game five, there will be a clinic held at the same venue the following day, between 3.30-5.30pm.
For entry to the matches, members' pre-sale tickets go up from 11am, Monday, August 5 until 10am, Tuesday, August 6.
Access to tickets for the general public begins at 11am, Tuesday, August 6.
Tickets for the JackJumpers' player clinic are up for sale from 10am, Monday, July 29.
The club will also hold several community events, including basketball clinics, club, and school visits during the six-day camp.
Chief executive Christine Finnegan said it was important for the JackJumpers to remain connected with their Northern supporter-base.
"Being on the road for the pre-season really helps the group bond, but it is also a really important opportunity to connect with our fan base and inspire people of all ages," she said.
