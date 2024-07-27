A spotlight on the homelessness crisis that affects our country

August 5 to 11 is National Homelessness Week in Australia.
A week where the homelessness crisis that affects our country gets put into the spotlight, and where we get to advocate for those who are the most vulnerable in our community.
As the largest provider of homelessness services in Australia, The Salvation Army wants others to be aware of the key issues facing those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
We are seeing across the country that social housing waiting lists are growing, the demand for homeless services is skyrocketing and rental prices are increasing by 10% every year. There are also increasing levels of mortgage stress and 'tent cities' popping up around the country while there is very cold winter weather.
The Salvation Army is trying to meet the needs of thousands of people experiencing homelessness each month, made more difficult due to a winter of unaffordable housing and a cost-of-living crisis.
We can't do this alone. Our hope during Homelessness Week this year is to inform and educate the public about the issues surrounding homelessness and to advocate for the most vulnerable in our community as we lobby for more accommodation and support services.
As a major provider of accommodation and financial assistance in Australia, we put clients at the centre of our work. The Salvation Army's desire is to treat everyone who reaches out to our services with dignity, compassion, and respect.
We are passionate about seeing transformation in people's lives. It is our privilege to meet people where they are at, whether that is rough sleeping, couch surfing, emergency accommodation or in other circumstances, and we will continue to do all we can to support people in their journey.
For more information about The Salvation Army's work in homelessness, or if you or someone you know needs help, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/need-help/homelessness-support-services/homelessness-week/
Dr. Jed Donoghue is the National Homelessness General Manager for The Salvation Army
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.