The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

A spotlight on the homelessness crisis that affects our country

By Dr. Jed Donoghue
July 27 2024 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless tents in Royal Park. Picture by Paul Scambler
Homeless tents in Royal Park. Picture by Paul Scambler

August 5 to 11 is National Homelessness Week in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.