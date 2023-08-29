Tasmania JackJumpers recruit Anthony Drmic has been blown away by the support for practice matches in Ulverstone and Launceston.
Both matches against Melbourne United have sold out, with the JackJumpers winning 79-63 on Monday - marking Drmic's first match for the club ahead of Wednesday's 6.30pm game at Elphin Sports Centre.
"For a practice match to have a sell-out is phenomenal," he said.
"I don't think any other places can get that done so it was really enjoyable to have the fans out in full force.
"Every day, every practice, every game is important in the pre-season, every chance you get to have a hit-out and fine tune some things is super important."
The 31-year-old forward has played for the Adelaide 36ers and Brisbane Bullets before joining the JackJumpers on a one-year deal in April.
Despite saying "we train pretty hard here", he described the JackJumpers' environment as "a nice change to what I've experienced in the last couple of seasons".
"I feel like it fits my brand of basketball pretty well, so for me, I'm enjoying every minute of it," he said.
"If you've watched me over the years, I'm a pretty fiery competitor, I get after it and get after it defensively, which are all the things the Jackies have stood for over the last two seasons."
His teammate and close friend Jack McVeigh said the pre-season games have come at a great time.
"It was really good to beat up someone else other than ourselves so watching JB [Jarred Bairstow] wrestle down there instead of wrestling me was good," he said with a smile.
"Every day is a step-by-step process of improving in what we do - playing JackJumper basketball, being physical, moving the ball - and obviously it was awesome for everyone to see Jordon Crawford come out and see how exciting he's going to be to watch this year."
One of the league's shorter players at 167 centimetres, Crawford led Turkey's Basketbol Super Ligi in scoring earlier this year, averaging 19.6 points per game.
"He's going to be a great basketball player here, there's no doubt about it," McVeigh said on Crawford.
"NBL is going to be a good spot for him, he's bought in on and off the court for the Jackies and he's a great dude to hang out with ... on the court, he's going to bring some energy and that passion that we love to see."
