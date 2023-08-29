The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Sensitive Content
Exclusive

Man takes legal action for alleged abuse at Launceston General Hospital

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man sues state for alleged child sexual abuse at Launceston General Hospital
Man sues state for alleged child sexual abuse at Launceston General Hospital

A man who allegedly experienced sexual abuse from a male paediatric nurse at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) is taking legal action against the State of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.