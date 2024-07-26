House with basketball court smashes Prospect Vale suburb record

A fun-packed entertainer's home with its own basketball court has slam dunked Prospect Vale's suburb record.
The five-bedroom home at 8 Whymper Court sold to a local family for a price within the $1.78 million to $1.98 million guide.
The sale smashed the suburb's previous $1.1 million benchmark, which was set in 2015 by a 13-hectare property on Meander Valley Road.
The home's eye-catching basketball set-up is just the start of its appeal.
The 1200 square metre property also boasts a cinema, gym and games room, and backs onto walking and riding trails at Kate Reed Reserve.
Before the sale, the property had been owned by HONED Architecture's Michael and Jenna Bernacki.
"They've loved this home," said selling agent Josh Hart, of McGrath Launceston.
"Ironically Michael designed this home for a gentleman who built it, and then he actually purchased it a couple of years later and completely refurbed it.
"They weren't seeking to sell this home, however other opportunities have arisen."
Mr Hart said Prospect and Prospect Vale had plenty of pull-factor for homebuyers.
"It's really exciting the major capital works which are going on within that region, especially with the redevelopment of the Country Club Casino ... [and] the recent announcement of McDonald's up there," he said.
"You've [also] got one of the largest shopping centres, one of the largest Catholic schools as well as a number of other public and primary schools."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.