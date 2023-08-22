The Lilydale community will soon have a new playground just in time for spring, as construction started last week.
The new addition came at the request of Lilydale residents with young children, who felt there was a lack of facilities.
City of Launceston councillor Andrew Palmer said until now, the only other playground alternative was at Lilydale District High School.
"Really, it's probably not appropriate because there's other kids there and you can't really access it when schools on," Cr Palmer said.
"I pushed for it hard and eventually it came to council, we all voted on it and away we go."
Lilydale resident Daisy Barnett, who initially flagged the issue with Cr Palmer, said some residents had been trying to get a playground installed for over 15 years.
"There's just not enough for the kids to do, there's no skate park, there's not many community events happening that are family friendly... we're our own little town that's not really a part of Launceston," Ms Barnett said.
She said the playground offered a free public place for community members to meet each other.
"Hopefully the council jump on board and make more things happen."
Cr Palmer said it was around $50,000 worth of new playground equipment that was being installed, and was only a couple of days away from being finished.
"I'm really happy to have worked closely with the Lilydale community, we had different meetings to discuss how they could see the playground and what their vision was," he said.
"It's a growing community down there so anything we can do to help that I think is really important.
Cr Palmer said the playground was located in the centre of town on the main road, next door to the Lilydale swimming pool.
"Families can go to the playground and and head on into the park; there's lots of wonderful opportunities for the community of Lilydale to play in," Cr Palmer said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
