Mickey the affectionate python proves you really can bond with a snake

For many children, their first best friend is a dog but for Matthew Lowndes, his was a pet snake.
Lowndes started playing with snakes when he was three-years-old and he still is today.
Growing up on a snake farm in Colorado in the USA, Mr Lowndes said it was there where his fondness for the slithering animals started.
"We had a snake pit on the property full of little garter snakes," Mr Lowndes said.
"In breeding season it would be about two feet deep of wriggling snakes, I used to pick them up and chase my friends around."
Throughout his career, Mr Lowndes worked with organisations like San Diego Zoo, Reptile Rescuer.
Soon enough Mr Lowndes was performing snake shows and continued to develop an "affinity and connection with snakes".
He moved to Tasmania in 1988 and now runs the Serpentarium Wildlife Park in St Helens.
"I wanted to share information, appreciation and raise awareness around snakes," Mr Lowndes said.
"A lot of people think snakes are aggressive and have a dangerous significance, but they're also very intelligent, self-aware and sensitive creatures."
Everyday at midday, Mr Lowndes conducts a keeper presentation to the public, where he discusses all things snakes and allows guests to get close and personal with the reptiles.
"One of the things I'm trying to convey to the community is that we need more research into a snake's emotional ability," he said.
"Every day at midday I explain that just like you bond with a chicken, dog, horse, cat or cow - believe it or not, you can with a snake too."
Mr Lowndes said the snakes at his serpentarium offered therapeutic benefits to certain visitors, and he enjoyed seeing the difference animals can make.
"We often work with people who have disabilities and anxious children," Mr Lowndes said.
"Once we undertake our safety protocol and the visitor is comfortable, they can hold the snake.
"A lot of the time we see really anxious kids who can't sit still, and as soon as they hold the snake their parents are shocked by how still and calm they are."
Mr Lowndes said the serpentarium offered a volunteer monitor program for young people to get involved.
"We give them safety education, and they get more involved by sharing snakes with people and cleaning enclosures," he said.
He said parents often commented on how volunteering helped their child be more "involved and attentive" at school.
"They're so happy with what we do in the community, so that's a credit for us and makes us feel good about what we do," he said.
While snakes have often been villainized throughout history and in movies, Mr Lowndes said this was far from the truth.
"Snakes aren't the bad guys - I share a four-metre, 84-kilogram, green anaconda with the public once a month," he said.
"Mickey is the most popular attraction - he is the most sensitive, loving and gentle snake.
"Obviously we have to respect him as a snake but people are just blown away by his nature - he comes by name and we cuddle him, put our heads on him like a pillow and you can really feel a connection."
Mr Lowndes said people were often too scared to even come through the doors at the serpentarium, but in time they became comfortable with the snakes.
"But by the end of the day, after visitors have been educated and experienced handling and interacting with the snakes - they don't want to leave," Mr Lowndes said.
"We don't just put a snake on someone's shoulder - we are all about educating and making people feel calm and comfortable first."
Mr Lowndes said he gets a buzz from his job and all creatures deserve love and respect, no matter how big or small.
"It's something different, unique and exciting - working with snakes offers a great perspective for people to understand that all creatures have a place in the eco-system," he said.
"Love all creatures great and small, they all deserve respect."
Mr Lowdnes said he had no intention to mislead people and ensured people understood the dangers of snakes.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.