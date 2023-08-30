The Examiner
Launceston in need of new private hospital to help with demand

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
People continue to wait longer to be seen at Launceston General Hospital's emergency department due to overwhelming demand.
Construction of private hospital adjacent to the Launceston General Hospital needs to begin immediately for the LGH to find reprieve from bed block and a congested emergency department, a leading Tasmanian doctor says.

