Tucked away in the quiet town of Lilydale lies the rustic workshop of the Valentino Safe Company, a place awash with safes of all shapes and sizes.
Bringing 20-plus years of locksmithing to the table between owners Kate and Rudy Valentino, the business is Tasmania's largest safe dealer, cracking open safes from around the state.
But once a month the shop is transformed into something special: a unique stage which quickly attracted bands, poets and comedians from around Tasmania and even the mainland in the past year.
Mr Valentino said it didn't take long for the community of Lilydale to get around it.
"We started off by hosting a free open mic night for the community thinking we'd get 40 or 50 people and we were absolutely packed which is what really kicked it off," he said.
The workshop was originally built for storage but as a drummer for his band Raccoon Dog, Mr Valentino knew a good gig spot when he saw one.
"As we put these tin walls up we thought it looked pretty cool," he said.
"It had a good vibe and people would come in from town and just hang out because the only other entertainment venue we had was the tavern.
"The venue was becoming known as a really quirky music venue in Tassie and every couple weeks we'd get local bands and some from the mainland asking if they can come and book the place out."
He said half the people that came to the shop were tourists passing through town.
"The thing about these safes is that people are really interested in them, you don't get to see these kinds anywhere," Mr Valentino said.
He said they put pressure on the council and health inspectors for approvals to properly convert Valentino's into a gig venue.
"It only happens once a month because of commitments with kids and work, plus we have to rearrange the whole shop and move these heavy safes around.
"But doing it once a month is really enjoyable, we have a great time and we don't have to put staff on."
The space isn't just for musos - Kate and Rudy want to support all forms of performing arts.
"We've had comedians come out, poets and even a magician from Queensland," Kate said.
"We really want to do storytelling and poetry sessions in the wintertime, and put on gigs that suit all demographics, not just the music we like.
Mr Valentino said Tasmania's music scene was surging.
"We're in a position where we see all the good festivals come through and there's a lot happening in the state," he said.
"All the musos are itching to get out and make a go of it after the past two years. For a lot of them it's their income so they've got to chase it."
Kate said the venue created a real sense of community involvement.
"It's excellent for the town because it gives us entertainment in Lilydale," she said.
"We get a lot of gratitude from people who come thanking us for putting it on but it's a two-way thing; we appreciate everyone who shows up."
Mr Valentino said he felt Lilydale's arts roots were being revived.
"Lilydale was a really artsy town in the 1970s and there were a lot of groovy things happening and then it all sort of disappeared," he said.
"Now all those old hippies who are still around are saying this is exactly what they did 40 years ago.
"Once a month we get a food van out the front, the locals walk down the street and we have a party."
More information on Kate and Rudy's safe work and updates on gigs can be found on their Facebook page or the Valentino Safe Co website.
