The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Examiner selects its NTFA premier team of the year

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner selects its NTFA premier team of the year
The Examiner selects its NTFA premier team of the year

We've just come off a sensational NTFA premier home-and-away season with finals starting this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.