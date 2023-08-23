The Examiner selects its NTFA premier team of the year

We've just come off a sensational NTFA premier home-and-away season with finals starting this weekend.
South Launceston are hosting Rocherlea on Saturday in the qualifying final and Longford welcomes Bracknell on Sunday in the elimination final.
Hillwood, who finished on top of the ladder, have the progressed to the semi-finals.
The Examiner has selected its team of the year ahead of what shapes up as one of the tightest finals series in recent history.
Captain: Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea)
Playing-coach: Jake Pearce (Hillwood)
Back-pocket: Billy Jack (Bridgenorth)
Jack finished runner-up in his club's best and fairest despite only playing 11 games due to a broken hand. He was flying before then with 10 appearances in the Parrots' best.
Full-back: Connor Alexander (Longford)
Played 15 games and featured in the Tigers' best twice this season. Drew big praise from coach Mitch Stagg earlier this year who said "he's been the best key defender in the competition for some time now".
Back pocket: Jake Murfett (Longford)
A fast, agile and skillful player who is often seen dashing off the half-back line. Has been in the best six times.
Half-back flank: Jacob Boyd (Hillwood)
A seamless transition from TSL side Launceston. Played every game and was named in the best seven times as well as kicking three goals.
Centre half-back: Zac Oldenhof (Hillwood)
Pillar down back for the top team and arguably has the most reliable mark in the game. Has had three mentions in the best and has booted three goals.
Half back-flank: Josh Woolley (Bracknell)
Another former Launceston player that lit up the league with his long, penetrating kicks. Has played every game, booted 10 majors and has been in the Redlegs' best nine times.
Wing: Jake Smith (Rocherlea)
Brought his Launceston TSL experience and booming kick to Tigerland with six goals and 11 appearances in the best so far.
Centre: Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea)
Has enjoyed a wonderful season to date, being the only NTFA footballer to play for Tasmania against Queensland. Was named in the Tigers' best 13 times from his 15 matches. His 25 goals makes him the most damaging midfielder/forward in the game.
Wing: Isaac Thompson (Hillwood)
Another name that should be right up there in the league best and fairest count. Has been in his team's best 10 times and kicked seven goals. Has an ability to slow the game and help give the Sharks more control.
Half-forward flank: Lochie Dornauf (Deloraine)
A highly-consistent season, named in the Roos' better players 13 of 16 times. Kicked 18 goals, including four on two occasions.
Centre half-forward: Kyle Lanham (Scottsdale)
Regularly hit the scoreboard - with 29 goals - and featured in the best for the Pies in a tough season. Also kicked two goals in the NTFA representative game against the NWFL.
Half-forward flank: Jack Tuthill (Hillwood)
The former Launceston player has brought his hard-running and skills to the NTFA and ended up with nine appearances in the best and four goals.
Forward pocket: Ben Hyatt (Hillwood)
Twenty-nine goals is a great return for a small forward and he has kicked two bags of five. He has been in the best five times.
Full-forward: Archie Wilkinson (Hillwood)
A tally of 52 majors saw him finish the home-and-away season with the most goals. Rarely a week when he didn't kick multiple goals and collected bags of seven, six and five.
Forward pocket: Corry Goodluck (Bracknell)
The Redlegs coach finished the regular season second on the goal-kicking table with 46, including tallies of eight, seven and six.
Ruck: Cody Lowe (South Launceston)
This athletic ruck was picked for the number one spot because of his goal-kicking ability with 12 to his name. Nine mentions in the best and a major reason South are right in contention this year.
Ruck rover: Jay Blackberry (South Launceston)
After an interrupted start to the year due to work commitments, Blackberry has arguably been the competition's best. He's always around the ball and has slick skills. It's little surprise he's been in the best nine of 12 matches and kicked 12 goals.
Rover: Liam Davies (Longford)
Davies is one of the best users of the footy and will be crucial to Longford's chances of going back-to-back. Among the Tigers' best 10 times and has booted eight goals.
Interchange:
Hamish Leedham (Hillwood)
Highly regarded by opposition teams and has enjoyed a consistent campaign with 11 appearances in the best.
Jake Pearce (Hillwood)
The Sharks coach led his team to the minor premiership after finishing seventh last year. Seven majors and four nods in the best players has highlighted his impact.
Brendan Taylor (South Launceston)
Put together a very tidy season with 19 goals and nine post-game acknowledgements.
Jacob Singline (Scottsdale)
Selected at centre half-back in the NTFA representative team against the NWFL. Among the Magpies' best 10 times and snagged four goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.