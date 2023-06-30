Jordan Cousens' route to Tasmanian selection was far from traditional.
He wasn't in the initial 41-man squad but the Rocherlea gun earned selection and is starting on the wing after a strong performance in the NTFA v NWFL representative game that caught coach Mav Weller's eye.
"I was very nervous over the last couple of days but now I'm super excited and just keen to get out there and play," Cousens said.
"I haven't really felt like it's just been me, I'm representing the NTFA and Rocherlea.
"It's something I'm proud of and I'm just happy to be given the opportunity to play in the state team."
Cousens, who is renowned for a booming left foot, played at North Launceston in 2012 and '13 and was a member of their 2018 premiership side.
Aside from that, Rocherlea has been his home and he's thankful for their help over the years and throughout the state selection process.
"They've just been super supportive and helped me along the way, with giving me nights off training and letting me focus on this 100 per cent and it's paid off."
His coach Josh Ponting, who is regarded as one of the state finest players having won two Alastair Lynch Medals, had the highest of praise for Cousens.
"I believe he's probably the best player in the state, not just in NTFA. That's in TSL, anywhere," he said.
"I've played with probably 90 per cent of that team that's been named and he's up there with the best of them.
"He's probably in the top three that I've ever played with.
"I've been pretty bullish in how I've spoken about him over my time. He's probably one of those rare ones in your Bradley Cox-Goodyer and your Taylor Whitford sort of category."
Ponting went to school with Cousens and they are the same age.
"I've played footy with Jordan all through juniors, I've seen him grow and develop. We went our different ways when he was at Rocherlea and I was at North but we've always kept in touch," he said.
Ponting has also been aware of the work Cousens has done behind the scenes.
"He's always had that natural ability but now has started to work hard at his game in the last four or five years to continue to develop," he said.
"It's started to come to the forefront and people are starting to notice."
Ponting spoke of his teammate's biggest assets.
"It's his running capabilities, his kicking, he can kick the ball about 60 metres and lace anybody out," he said.
"He's near impossible to tag just because of how quick he is and his bursts of speed. You don't find many people who are six foot three that can run like he can and he's good in the air.
"He's pretty hard to match-up on."
A former North Launceston teammate Cousens will be lining up alongside is Tasmanian captain Brad Cox-Goodyer
Having played together before, he knows Cousens' capabilities and is excited about receiving fantastic delivery from him.
"I've got a great relationship with Jordan and he's obviously one of only two outside the State League to be playing on the weekend, so it's great for him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Everyone knows he's a super talent, it's going to be good for people to spot that there is talent outside of the TSL in Tasmania and Jordan, he's one of those.
"He's probably one of the better ones, so I'm looking forward to playing with him again for sure."
Former Gold Coast Sun Luke Russell, who now plays with Penguin in the NWFL, is the other player from outside the TSL.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
