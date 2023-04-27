NTFA premier round four preview: Teams hit by long-term injuries

Significant injuries emerged from round three of the NTFA premier competition.
Longford ruck Michael Larby has sustained a broken arm, Bracknell's Michael Musicka has a broken collarbone and Rocherlea ruck Mathew Scott suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The Hillwood and South Launceston clash at Hillwood shapes up as the match of the round and there will also be a notable absence from that encounter.
Bulldogs captain Jay Blackberry explained he would miss again as he's going through the process to try and become a firefighter and as part of that needs to stay injury-free.
Playing-coach Jake Pearce said the Sharks were expecting to bring back Jesse Warren, who was unavailable last Saturday, and Denzel McLean (concussion).
Alistair Taylor is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
"We know our brand of footy can match it with the best sides which is really good and it's just about bringing a four-quarter effort," Pearce said.
"I think we brought one on the weekend (against Rocherlea)."
Reflecting on the loss to Bridgenorth, South Launceston coach Jack Maher said his group needed to lift their effort and execution.
The Bulldogs had one of the youngest teams on the park last weekend with seven players having played less than three games each.
"(Hillwood are) probably the form side of the comp, they've knocked Rocherlea and Bracknell off now, they're going to be a challenge," Maher said.
Grant Holt and Tom Foon, who were both unavailable last weekend, are back.
The Longford and Deloraine match-up also presents as a beauty.
Tigers mentor Mitch Stagg said his side would aim to use their large home ground to advantage and get their running game going.
"I thought we got found wanting in the big moments last Saturday (against Bracknell)," he said.
"On Monday night we focused on skill acquisition and honing that outside game which will be our main focus."
Stagg said the Tigers would have Luke Murfitt-Cowen and Jaidyn Harris back.
He said Baden Alexander could be another week away with his hamstring complaint.
Larby, who was best on ground in last year's premiership win, is set for a long stint on the sidelines.
"He's got a substantial broken arm, we expect he'll miss a prolonged period, they haven't put a time frame on it at this stage," Stagg said.
"It's a significant loss for the club, Michael had developed even further over the summer. He had a flawless pre-season and virtually didn't miss a session."
Despite their positive 2-1 start, Kangaroos coach Nathan Lowe said his side was finding it hard to get into a rhythm with seven changes for last weekend's game.
He's after more pressure acts and tackles.
Deloraine will be without Dominic Shegog (knee) and Liam Taylor (ankle) while Jordan Loone, who missed round three with concussion, and Matthew Allen come into the side.
Lowe was still waiting for the results of Shegog's injury and explained it was the same knee he missed 2021 with.
Bracknell will be chasing three wins in a row and they won't be taking the Pies lightly at Scottsdale.
Coach Corry Goodluck said Angus Creese would debut while Musicka had a broken collarbone that would keep him out for about eight weeks.
Magpies playing-coach Ethan Petterwood said he was expecting to have Hamish Auton and Kyle Wilson back in this week who have been out with COVID.
He's eager to see an improvement in his group's skills and forward-50 entries.
"On reflection we've had a good performance and an average one so we're looking for consistency going forward," he said.
"Bailey Seabourne, Kyle Lanham and James Hayward have been good performers early just through their willingness to compete."
Rocherlea's focus is going to be on their ball movement when they head to George Town.
Playing-coach Josh Ponting said Scott sustained his ACL injury against Hillwood.
"He's been riddled with injuries for the last few years and he didn't get a good go at it this year either unfortunately," he said.
George Town's Matthew McKinnon, who has had a consistent start to the year, will celebrate his 100th game.
Meanwhile, Saints co-coach Joel Coad said Adam Zanevra was a chance to return from a toe injury.
He's hoping to see the group bring their pressure game for four quarters.
"When you're up against good sides like Rocherlea, with a 10-15 minute lapse in effort the game can be taken out of reach," he said.
"We reckon we brought that effort against Deloraine but missed some chances going forward so we'll fix that up this week."
Coad said Sam Cooke was playing well.
"He's got a lot of belief in his ability now and is really in control of his game at the moment," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
