The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier round four preview: Teams hit by long-term injuries

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 27 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford ruck Michael Larby has a broken arm and will spend significant time on the sidelines. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford ruck Michael Larby has a broken arm and will spend significant time on the sidelines. Picture by Paul Scambler

Significant injuries emerged from round three of the NTFA premier competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.