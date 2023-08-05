Rocherlea retained second spot on the NTFA premier ladder in a senior match that started in unusual circumstances at Bracknell Recreation Ground on Saturday.
In a game expected to attract attention during the week, the Tigers versus Bracknell reserves match was called off at half-time after multiple cards were given out against Rocherlea by the umpires.
The round 16 senior match started at its scheduled 2pm time slot and ended up being one of the more entertaining clashes of the season in the best conditions seen in months.
It took a classic "premiership-quarter" effort for the Tigers to run away with a 12.11 (83) to 6.10 (46) victory after scores were level at half-time.
Rocherlea kicked 8.1 to Bracknell's 0.3 in a third term that saw two soccer goals from the Tigers that would have made the Matildas' World Cup team proud.
Coach Josh Ponting shared his thoughts on what changed after the main break on a clear, sunny day without much wind.
It was a tactical move, that included bombing the ball from full-back to the more narrow wing, that worked a treat.
"We started to isolate a few of our match-ups pretty well and were able to get some good one-on-ones on that far wing," he said.
"And if we didn't win the ball, we brought it to ground and we're able to get out the back. And when we got out the back we got genuine one-on-ones forward of the footy.
"We think we've got enough fire-power up forward that when we get one-on-ones we're going kick a winning score."
Ponting's three quarter-time address was insightful as he noticed his players enjoying themselves following their strong third term.
He encouraged them to keep celebrating the good stuff.
"(It's even) celebrating your mistakes - not so much that you're happy about it - but not getting down on your players and stuff like that," he said.
"I'm a big advocate for making sure we stick together and get over and if someone makes a mistake. Give him a bit of a pat and say 'all good mate, I know you'll get the next one' and to have a smile and move on."
In-and-under specialist Jack Rushton, who kicked multiple goals, was named the Tigers' best.
Ponting described him as a bull and said the muddy conditions suited the midfielder well.
"He loves going in-and-under being hard at it and he hit the scoreboard again. He probably would have had 50 possessions - it was ridiculous," the coach said.
Rocherlea defender Ryan Maynard sustained a hamstring strain while Brayden Pitcher missed the clash due to a hamstring complaint.
Ponting said prolific goal-kicker Josh Holton was rested given the Tigers are managing some players to get them right for finals.
Redlegs coach Corry Goodluck, who had been asking his fifth-placed team for a strong start, got what he wanted but wished they could have gone on for four quarters.
"It was a bit disappointing the way we came out after half-time," he said.
"I praised them and congratulated them for their efforts in the first half.
"But then it went out the window and we went away from what we were doing and Rocherlea are too good to be able to let them do that and they ran over the top of us."
Josh Woolley was dominant across half-back with long, penetrating kicks and Callum Mulder was busy through the midfield.
Miller Hodge, who injured his shoulder against Scottsdale, was team runner on Saturday and Goodluck is hopeful he and George Burn (hamstring) return in the coming weeks.
Sitting second on the ladder, the Tigers are on equal premiership points (44) as third-placed Longford and just two ahead of the fourth-ranked Bulldogs.
In other matches, South Launceston scored a 16.18 (114) to 4.5 (29) away win against Scottsdale and Hillwood overcame George Town 16.16 (112) to 5.9 (39) at Blue Gum Park.
Longford accounted for Bridgenorth 16.11 (107) to 1.7 (13) at home in an important third versus sixth encounter.
