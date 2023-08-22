Photos from Deloraine Football Club's MND Big Freeze event

The NTFA footy community and Deloraine locals broke out their costumes to brave the club's icy plunge pool on Saturday.
Spiderman and a surf lifesaver were among the heroes behind the cause while others were reminded of the famous Finding Nemo film.
Carlton supporters finally came out of the woodwork and Santa Claus arrived early which might be a sign for the Blues' faithful.
Almost 20 sliders took the plunge at Deloraine Football Club's second annual motor neurone disease (MND) Big Freeze event called Terry's Match.
South Launceston defeated Deloraine 14.14 (98) to 7.3 (45) in the senior men's game but the occasion will be better remembered for the cause it supported.
Funds raised from the event go toward MND research and awareness as well as to Terry's Shed.
The club's former head trainer Terry Roles passed away from MND in 2021 but he and his wife Rosanne have left a lasting legacy through a shed full of MND-specific equipment.
The three-by-three metre facility, which includes mobility aids, lifts, specialty beds, furniture and respiratory aids is used to help others with MND.
Terry's daughters Erin and Sophie, along with other family members, were there on the day.
The Roles family nominated two friends - Will Smith and Adam Crawford - who were the last two to take the plunge.
The club has raised $3696 through its online campaign and took cash donations on Saturday.
Beanies were also sold.
Club president Don Tracey explained all teams from the unders through to seniors had bought MND socks which will be added to the total as well.
Tracey estimated a total of $6000 had been raised.
The president praised South Launceston for their support and spoke fondly of Terry.
"He put himself through courses to enable him to become the head trainer," he said.
"He did a very, very good job of it as well. He was much admired within the club and community."
Deloraine's senior men's team jumped in the plunge pool after their game which added to the event.
"It was a good finish to the day, it just shows that the boys are pretty committed as well because it was pretty cold, we put a lot of ice in there," Tracey said.
"I suppose by the time they got up there the ice had melted but it was still pretty cold - 'ice baths' they called it."
Lachie Dornauf and Hannah Mitchell-Grima won the club's senior men's and women's best and fairest awards on the weekend.
Those wanting to donate to the cause can follow this link.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
