"That's in the past."
Rocherlea got their revenge against Longford following last year's NTFA premier grand final loss but that wasn't what excited coach Josh Ponting.
In an even contest, the City Tigers were better at taking their chances in front of goal and ended up 8.12 (60) to 5.7 (37) winners at Rocherlea.
"It's 2023 we don't think about 2022, that's in the past we're just trying to build and become a better footy side and we went in with a plan and executed that to a tee," Ponting said.
The playing-coach spoke of the significance of the win in the context of this season.
"It gives you confidence as a group, it's still early doors but you get confidence from winning those games against good sides," he said.
Rocherlea proved they have the ability to stand up under pressure in the final quarter.
Longford, who were 26 points down at three-quarter time, had heard rousing speeches from their captain Josh Frankcombe and coach Mitch Stagg.
They looked ready to mount a comeback and were encouraged to play with heart and use the whole ground.
Rocherlea managed to keep the margin to four goals by the final siren.
"We kept our heads, we were smart with how we tried to use the footy," Ponting said.
Both backlines rebounded well across the game while the forwards struggled.
Numerous chances were wasted in front of goal with many shots falling short.
"My back-six were really strong," Ponting said.
"Kurt Burling kept (Luke) Murfitt-Cowen to one goal, he gets that match-up every time and he keeps getting better and better at it."
Taylor Stone, who was cheered on by the crowd as he racked up possessions on the wing, was named the victor's best.
Jordan Cousens was the only multiple goal-kicker from the game with two majors.
He was a big presence around contests and gained plenty of metres with his booming kick while Dakota Bannister "had an absolute blinder".
Ponting said Connor Pearton came off just before half-time with a calf injury and the Tigers were a rotation down in the second half.
Stagg described his side's effort this season as inconsistent.
"We haven't been able to beat them here for three or four years and if you allow them to stay in the game they generally take their chances and they did that," he said.
"The most disappointing element was our inability to sustain effort for four quarters which has been the theme all year."
The reigning premiers are now sitting fifth with two victories and two losses.
"The focus moving forward will be finding guys that want to give that effort consistently for us," Stagg said.
"We know we've got a lot of top-level talent but you certainly need your role players in any good team, that's probably where we're really lacking at this point in time.
"There are a few guys that are probably playing on reputation and I'm not afraid to say that.
"They've got to turn their form around pretty quickly."
The coach praised the back-six and said Connor Alexander was outstanding at full-back.
"I don't think he gets the plaudits he deserves, I think he's been the best key defender in the competition for some time now," Stagg said.
Elsewhere, Deloraine led all day to overcome Scottsdale 15.13 (103) to 8.6 (54) at home.
Archie Wilkinson booted seven goals as Hillwood retained top spot on the ladder with a commanding 19.12 (126) to 5.12 (42) triumph over Bridgenorth.
And South Launceston comfortably accounted for George Town at Youngtown Oval with a 15.21 (111) to 6.3 (39) win.
Next weekend Longford host South Launceston in what presents as the match of the round.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
