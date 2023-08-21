A 25-year-old woman fell asleep and crashed a stolen car into a tree at Hadspen in April, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Alana Lynette Murray of Summerhill pleaded guilty to many crimes between January 31 and her July 20, 2023 arrest. She smiled several times during the reading of facts.
Murray's crime spree started when she rented an MG SUV from Sixt rent a car on January 31. She did not return it, and it was found in Cambridge Reserve on February 7, police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said.
A search of her home found the key on February 24. She pleaded guilty to motor vehicle stealing.
At 4.09 am on April 15, Murray and two men used a crowbar to break into a hair salon and stole $6000 worth of hair products.
At 4.20am, a crowbar was used to break into Launceston Allied Health, where a laptop and mobile phone worth $1125 were stolen.
Twenty minutes later, they stole $900 worth of tools from a vehicle.
On April 24 about 9pm, she stole a car key from a kitchen bench inside a unit in Summerhill. She was seen by police driving the vehicle in Devonport, where she stalled the car before doing a burnout and fishtailing the vehicle.
Mr Fawdry said that at about 7.15 am on the Bass Highway near Entally House, a stolen car crashed into a tree when the driver fell asleep.
"The defendant fled on foot and was not found at the scene," Mr Fawdry said.
"The stolen car was manual, and she was licensed to drive an automatic."
Murray was arrested at about 12.25 am on April 26.
Police caught up with Murray in Kingsway after fleeing police in the Launceston Mall.
She admitted involvement in burglary and stealings on April 15 and to stealing the Ford Falcon.
Mr Fawdry said she that on April 19 she stole two jackets from Anaconda store in Devonport by putting them on in the store and walking out.
The next day she stole a phone charger by secreting it on her person.
On April 24 she stole a white Toyota corolla car from a car park in the Invermay area.
The next day police spotted the car at Best Street Devonport.
Murray accelerated and ran a red light driving at 100kmh in a 60kmh zone.
She ran another red light before crossing onto the wrong side of the road and overtook two vehicles. She pleaded guilty to evading police and reckless driving.
In an interview she told police that she panicked because she knew the car was stolen.
When arrested in Devonport she was in possession of a folding pocket knife telling police she was a vulnerable single female who needed protection.
After being bailed she committed a series of shoplifting offences form Coles supermarkets until arrested on July 20 in Summerhill.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Murray had been in custody from May 8 to May 31 and since July 20.
"An appropriate date to backdate the sentence would be June 26," she said.
Two counts of evading police would be sentenced separately to other offences.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned sentencing until August 22.
