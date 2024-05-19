Reckless driver fled crash scene after running red light at busy intersection

A 40-year-old man critically injured in a workplace accident in 2021 fled from an crash scene after he ran a red light in Wellington Street just over a year later, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Joshua Kevin Beard, 40 of Ulverstone pleaded guilty to reckless driving, disobey red traffic light, fail to comply with the duties of a driver in a crash, use unregistered motor vehicle, use a motor vehicle with no premium cover, drive a motor vehicle whilst a prescribed illicit drug is present in his bodily fluid and trespass on July 20, 2022.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said Beard was driving a Mitsubishi Triton with a passenger Daniel Knight-Weekes.
The court heard the vehicle had experienced mechanical trouble.
"The defendant was unable to obtain help to fix the trouble and became frustrated," he said.
"At 2.20 pm he was driving south along Wellington street at an excessive speed when he went through a red light at the corner of the Midland Highway and Wellington Street and then through another one on the corner of Midland Highway.
He said the defendant's vehicle crashed into a car travelling west on Howick street and flipped and rolled.
Other vehicles were also hit including a truck.
Beard and his passenger Daniel Knight Weekes fled from the vehicle not stopping to provide name and address to other drivers.
At 3.03 pm the defendant was located about 500 metres away in Charles Street, South Launceston behind a vehicle on the opposite side to police.
He provided police with the name Nicholas Williams.
When tested his oral fluid showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
In an interview with police Beard said that a friend "Deano" had been driving. He was surprised police had not spotted him.
Police interviewed Knight-Weekes who provided details of the events prior to the crash.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said Beard had been in constant employment until March 2021 when a pallet of timber weighing three tonnes fell on top of him breaking his arm, ribs and causing damage to the spleen, bladder and the spine.
He said Beard was waiting for a spinal operation and would never work again and suffered chronic pain.
Mr Richardson said Beard had been using prescription medication for pain but had shortly before the crash stopped using them causing a number of blackouts.
"He has no memory of the accident," Mr Richardson said.
He said that when Beard resumed using the medication the blackouts stopped.
Mr Richardson said Beard had to make his way to Launceston to consult a specialist.
"Seeking treatment put him in Launceston in a vehicle he should not have been driving in the first place," he said.
"After the appointment he started having trouble with the vehicle surging and rather than get it fixed they tried to drive it home and that is when the collision occurred."
He said that all Beard could remember was seeing an orange light and waking up upside down.
The court heard that in December 2022 Beard received a two month wholly suspended jail term for affray and for unlawfully damaging property.
The sentence came after he was found guilty by a jury of affray in relation to a brawl involving a dozen men at the Lighthouse Hotel in Ulverstone in January 2020 which became a viral social media sensation.
Beard was punched and in retaliation threw billiard balls and a chair at a group of men.
Magistrate Evan Hughes adjourned sentencing until May 22 in Devonport.
