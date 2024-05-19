The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Reckless driver fled crash scene after running red light at busy intersection

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 20 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Kevin Beard seconds before being assaulted in the Lighthouse Hotel brawl in 2020
Joshua Kevin Beard seconds before being assaulted in the Lighthouse Hotel brawl in 2020

A 40-year-old man critically injured in a workplace accident in 2021 fled from an crash scene after he ran a red light in Wellington Street just over a year later, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.