Police say they are investigating after a stolen car crashed in the fog at Hadspen, with witnesses claiming two people left the scene on foot.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Meander Valley Road near Entally House at about 7.40am on Wednesday, April 26.
Witnesses say the car hit a tree and the two occupants of the 2001 AU model Ford Falcon sedan left the scene before authorities arrived.
Investigators say the car was reported as stolen from Summerhill shortly before the crash.
The road was clear by 8.40am and police also urged caution while driving in foggy conditions.
Police are now calling for further witnesses or those with dash camera footage who have not already come forward to make themselves known.
Footage can be submitted through Tasmania Police's evidence portal here and other information can be reported by calling 131 444 and quoting OR711567.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
