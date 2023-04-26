The Examiner
Police say the Ford Falcon sedan was stolen from Summerhill shortly before the April 26 crash

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Police are investigating the theft and crash of an AU Falcon at Hadspen. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Police say they are investigating after a stolen car crashed in the fog at Hadspen, with witnesses claiming two people left the scene on foot.

