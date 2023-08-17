A beloved Launceston therapy dog is a finalist in the 2023 OZ Top Dog competition, for making a positive difference to improve human lives on a daily basis.
Hosted by recruitment agency people2people, almost 400 entries were received - all of which are up for the People's Choice award with voting opening this week.
Luna, a nine-year-old keeshond has worked alongside her owner Mel, a child and adolescent mental health service social worker, for the past six years.
"She comes into therapy appointments with me to help engage young people that might be more hesitant about therapy," Mel said.
"I've found over the years she's really good at picking up people's cues, sometimes she'll lay on their feet or if they're really sad she'll curl up next to them."
Rather than shying away from distress or even anger, Luna charges in fluff first.
"Most dogs would shy away from somebody who's angry or yelling, but Luna goes to them ... she really likes to keep eye contact and make noises to get their focus," Mel said.
"It helps young people who struggle with regulating their emotions; it gives something kids can focus on so they don't have to just look at me."
She said therapy dogs could be used in many workplaces, not just in health.
"I think there has been more of a push for people to have office dogs, which is a bit different than than a therapy dog that has been assessed to be with clients, but I think in general dogs make people feel good," Mel said.
"We know that the research shows that dogs actually reduces cortisol levels, so it reduces stress hormones."
She said what made Luna unique was her personality.
"She's more of a person, she's got a wider range of emotional states I think," Mel said.
"She can be super affectionate, aloof, nervous and sometimes she's super confident... I think it's really good to show young people that even a dog can have multiple emotional states and that's okay."
Finalists in the Top Office Dog and Top Dog with a Job will be judged by a panel on the August 23 with the winners across all categories to be announced on August 25.
You can vote for Luna online through people2people's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
