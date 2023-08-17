The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston therapy dog Luna up for national Top Dog with a Job award

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A beloved Launceston therapy dog is a finalist in the 2023 OZ Top Dog competition, for making a positive difference to improve human lives on a daily basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.