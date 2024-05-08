Police concerned for welfare of missing Flinders Island man

Police are seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of 68-year-old Peter Hallas.
Mr Hallas was last seen in Whitemark on Flinders Island around 4.55pm on Friday, May 3.
Police say he was believed to be walking home at the time, and has been known to accept lifts from passing motorists.
They say anyone who has seen Mr Hallas, offered him a lift, or has information about his whereabouts should contact police on 131 444
