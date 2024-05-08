'Give me smokes, give me smokes' robber yelled at Coles employee

A Launceston woman threw a knife at a Coles supermarket employee when she wouldn't give her cigarettes, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Megan Dawn Lambert, 31, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted aggravated armed robbery on January 7 2024.
The court heard that Lambert had a range of mental health and drug problems and that prison was not a place she was afraid of.
'Prison is a place where she can get her needs met and it means she can get access to prison services," her defence lawyer Hannah Goss told Justice Robert Pearce.
Crown prosecutor Emily Judd said Lambert attended the Coles Kings Meadows on January 6 and stole a Wiltshire kitchen knife and two bottles of Coca Cola.
"The accused re-entered the store at 8.09am on January 7 and approached a female Coles employee," she said.
"The accused lunged towards the complainant saying give me some smokes, give me some smokes, f---ing bitch.
"She threw the knife which struck the complainant above the elbow of her left arm."
She left the store verbally abusing the complainant, but was located by police about 150 metres away.
Ms Judd said the knife caused a five-centimetre cut which bled slightly.
Lambert told police she was desperate for a cigarette and held up the employee with a knife.
"She said because of her poor mental health, she would make not further comment," Ms Judd said.
She had been in custody since January 7.
Ms Judd said Lambert had 20 prior convictions for stealing, four for making off without payment, seven for common assault, one for assault police, and one for assaulting a public officer.
The court heard that Lambert had received a six-month jail term in June 2023 and had been released from jail into homelessness just two months before the crime.
Ms Goss said a report prepared for the court cited homelessness and drug use as contributors to her offending.
She said while prison was not a deterrent for Lambert protection of the community was important.
Ms Goss said Justice Pearce had no alternative but a jail sentence given her prior offences and the serious nature of the crime.
Justice Pearce said he would imprison Lambert, but would seek to ensure that she received community supports upon release.
He ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing until June 19 at 4.15pm.
