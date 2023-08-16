A Tasmanian driver has been charged with seven serious traffic offences following an early-morning crash that killed four horses and left two people seriously injured.
The 20-year-old Rowella woman had been driving a white Ford Ranger, which was towing a horse float, on the Batman Highway in the early hours of Monday, January 30.
Shortly after crossing the Batman Bridge, the vehicle approached a right-hand bend, left the road and hit a tree stump.
The five occupants of the car - all aged between 14 and 20 - were transported to Launceston General Hospital.
Two of the horses died on impact, and the other two horses were later euthanised by a vet.
Police said the woman would appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date to face charges including:
At the time, Inspector Ruth Orr said it appeared fatigue had been the cause of the crash.
"My understanding is they were in Hobart attending a race, and after the race on Sunday evening they were travelling back home to Rowella," Inspector Orr said.
An 18-year-old passenger who sustained serious injuries was later flown to Melbourne for further treatment, while a 17-year-old was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
