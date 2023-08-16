The Examiner
Tasmanian woman charged with seven offences after Batman Highway horse float crash

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 17 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
The scene of the crash on the Batman Highway in January. Picture by Maree Simpson/ Facebook
A Tasmanian driver has been charged with seven serious traffic offences following an early-morning crash that killed four horses and left two people seriously injured.

