George Town Council has confirmed one of its senior leadership roles will be filled on an acting basis indefinitely.
The council's director of corporate and community Cheryl Hyde is currently acting general manager while incumbent Shane Power is on leave.
Ms Hyde said Mr Power had been on leave since August 7, with no set return date.
Ms Hyde said one formal complaint had been made against Mr Power in the past two weeks, however he was on leave for "personal" reasons and had not been stood down.
Shane Power began his employment with George Town Council in January 2019 having held senior leadership roles at several Victorian councils.
In May 2022, his contract was extended to 2027.
At the time, mayor Greg Kieser said Mr Power had "delivered exceptional organisational performance" and that his reappointment "made complete sense".
"As a council, now more than ever we need, strong and stable leadership at the helm of the organisation, and we are confident Shane's reappointment proves exactly that," Cr Kieser said.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0476813583. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
