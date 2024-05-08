The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Ravenswood community connects with local services in uniting event

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Starting Point Neighbourhood House Ravenswood manager Nettie Burr hands out some snags at the Who are the People in Your Neighbourhood? event. Picture by Paul Scambler
Starting Point Neighbourhood House Ravenswood manager Nettie Burr hands out some snags at the Who are the People in Your Neighbourhood? event. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Ravenswood community had the chance to connect with the diverse services within their community on Wednesday thanks to the efforts of Starting Point Neighbourhood House Ravenswood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.