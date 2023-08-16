A Tasmanian with AFL experience has been named the inaugural chief executive of Stadiums Tasmania.
James Avery, who has served GWS in executive roles for the past eight years, marks the latest appointment to the new board, which will oversee Tasmania's five major stadiums.
He will begin the new role in September.
Sports Minister Nic Street heralded Mr Avery as the "perfect fit".
"His business acumen, skills and significant AFL experience will be invaluable as we progress our stadia agenda," Mr Street said.
"Together with the chair [Michael Malouf] and five board members, we have a formidable team to steer the future of Stadiums Tasmania and deliver great outcomes for Tasmania."
The state government announced plans to form the Stadiums Tasmania body in October 2021 in an effort to manage the state's major venues under one entity.
Work is ongoing to transfer ownership of UTAS Stadium, Dial Park and Bellerive Oval, while the state government already owns the Silverdome and MyState Arena.
It is understood the entity would also oversee and manage a Macquarie Point stadium should it go ahead.
Mr Malouf, who became the first name appointed to Stadiums Tasmania in December, agreed Mr Avery was the ideal appointment.
"James Avery is the commercially-focused, community-minded leader we were seeking," Mr Malouf said.
"To secure a CEO of such calibre, who hails from Tasmania, fits perfectly with our commitment to the state and its people."
Mr Avery, who has also held corporate affairs roles with the AFL, England and Wales Cricket Board, and NRL giants Melbourne Storm, said he was keen to get stuck in.
"This is a unique role as part of a new organisation," he said.
"As a proud Tasmanian, I understand the opportunity to make a lasting contribution to the broader Tasmanian community and the importance of working closely with all stakeholders to successfully achieve our shared objectives."
Appointments to date
Chief executive: James Avery
Chairman: Michael Malouf AM
Board members: Jill Davies, Kendall Harris, Sally Darke, Chris Chapman, Peter Ball
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
