James Avery named Stadiums Tasmania's chief executive

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated August 17 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:30am
New Stadiums Tasmania boss James Avery (inset). Picture file, Twitter/ Ladder
A Tasmanian with AFL experience has been named the inaugural chief executive of Stadiums Tasmania.

