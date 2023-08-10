The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies takes to streets in third annual homelessness awareness walk

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the midst of homelessness week across Australia, the St Vincent de Paul Society commenced their third annual homelessness awareness walk from City Park to Royal Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.