In the midst of homelessness week across Australia, the St Vincent de Paul Society commenced their third annual homelessness awareness walk from City Park to Royal Park.
According to Vinnies, 120,000 Tasmanians lived below the poverty line and in the 2021 census the total number of people experiencing homelessness in Tasmania was 2,350; a 45 per cent increase from 2016.
Vinnies chief executive officer Heather Kent said the purpose of the walk to build awareness.
"We want to start conversations about what can be done," Ms Kent said.
"We're seeing an ongoing increase to support agencies such as Vinnies Tas from those who are really struggling to make ends meet."
She said one of the major drivers to the increase in Tasmanian homelessness was a "chronic shortage of appropriate housing."
"We know that the vacancy rate for rental properties is extremely low and that there is a shortage of social and affordable housing," she said.
"State, local and federal governments are working to stem that supply issue, but it can't happen fast enough."
Ms Kent highlighted the importance of their annual Winter Appeal, and how cost of living impacted support organisations along with families and individuals.
"We've set an ambitious target of a quarter of a million dollars, and as we near the end of winter and the end of that appeal, we are still imploring those who are in a position to support us financially to do so," Ms Kent said.
"It's what adds to our capacity to support others, but if that's not a possibility... we've been calling on people to be generous with gifts of beanies, blankets, rugs, clothing and non-perishable foods or household items they no longer need."
A number of charities joined Vinnies for the walk, including Salvation Army, Launceston City Mission as well as the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania.
Ms Kent said the collaboration had been witnessed across many other organisations.
"I would like to think it's going to be one of those situations where one plus one equals three," she said.
"And through our united efforts we can start to have more meaningful action in improving the circumstances of those across our community who experienced disadvantage."
