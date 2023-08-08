Anyone can be affected by homelessness.
However, some groups, such as people with a disability, may face additional risk factors which can increase their likelihood of experiencing homelessness or present other barriers to exiting homelessness.
Ivy Dobson knows the reality of this all too well.
"I feel like I'm constantly in survival mode," she said.
"I try to stay strong, but it's hard. I don't want my sons to see me cry. I have to be strong for them."
Mrs Dobson and her family were plunged into homelessness in July 2022 when their family home at George Town, which they had rented since 2011, was suddenly sold.
"We didn't know how lucky we were or how good we had it," she said.
"Anyone can become homeless."
The family explored many different options for accommodation. Still, with the shortage of private rentals, long wait lists, and lack of wheelchair-accessible housing, the Dobsons remained without a stable home.
"My young fella has muscular atrophy, so he is also in a wheelchair, although he also uses crutches too," Mrs Dobson said.
"And both boys have ADHD. It's been very hard on them both.
"As a mum, it's my job to provide for them, make sure they're safe, and I feel like I'm failing."
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), people with disability may be more susceptible to homelessness due to limited engagement with the labour market, lack of social support, and low income.
"I jump through all the hoops and have applied for countless rentals, but time after time, we get denied. There's always an applicant with more money, who's not on a disability pension," she said.
"It just feels unending. I feel so useless."
After submitting an NDIS specialist disability accommodation (SDA) application in June 2022, Mrs Dobson was offered to live with two other unknown people with disabilities in Hobart, leaving her husband and children in the North of the state.'
"How is that fair? For me to be separated from my sons, who need me? I can't leave them behind," she said.
"The NDIS isn't taking my life circumstances into account. Either that or they don't care.
"I feel like my family is just another statistic, who are falling through the cracks in a broken system."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.