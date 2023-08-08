One of the most expensive getaways on Tasmania's East Coast is causing a buzz - and not just within Tasmania.
Hitting the open market for the first time, a pavilion-style home hidden in bushland has attracted international interest during its first week on the market.
The nine-acre property is built around a stunning 14-metre lap pool and is for sale via expressions of interest of $3 million-plus.
Harrison Agents Hobart's Georgie Rayner says the property at 24 Manning Drive, Orford - about 10 minutes south of Triabunna - could work as a family home, holiday home or Airbnb.
"Everybody who has had a private inspection so far are almost speechless, they were overwhelmed," Mrs Rayner said.
"The original owners and designers strategically and consciously chose the colours and the textures and the products to blend with the bush.
"They wanted people to walk past and not even notice the house. Certainly today that is still the case."
A 10-minute stroll from Spring Beach, the five-bedroom home was built about 30 years ago and has views of Maria Island.
Should it sell for above its $3 million baseline, it is understood the property would become the East Coast's second-biggest residential sale, behind the 51.7 acre Binalong Bay getaway that sold for a record $6 million in 2021.
"You can't really find comparable properties when you're talking about properties such as the Binalong Bay [home] and Orford - they really are a unique opportunity," Mrs Rayner said.
"This one is unique in that it's a nine-acre bush block with complete privacy.
"Binalong has magnificent views - this one has a lap pool with four separately-built pavilions that are all joined by this amazing deck."
Expressions of interest close August 25.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
