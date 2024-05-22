Unique journey brings Mohammadi to all four Launceston soccer clubs

Even before he became one of the select few to have joined all four senior Launceston soccer clubs, Yasin Mohammadi had taken a unique path to reach the city.
Arriving at Riverside Olympic following spells at Northern Rangers, Launceston United, Launceston City and even reigning state champions Devonport, the 26-year-old said his fond memories of all those clubs have been put in perspective by the hazardous journey he took to reach them.
When he was two years old and war was breaking out in his homeland Afghanistan, Mohammadi's family moved to Iran and remained for 16 years before coming to Tasmania.
Now reunited with his younger brother Nasim at Windsor Park, Mohammadi is well aware of his unorthodox journey and well placed to comment on the relationship and rivalry among Launceston clubs.
"I don't think many people have!" he said about representing all clubs.
"The rivalry is great. All four teams push each other every season. It's been a great experience getting to know each club and the styles they play. I have happy memories of all four clubs."
Although a major knee operation will delay Mohammadi's debut for Olympic for another season, his tough passage has made him appreciate the opportunities he now enjoys.
"Growing up playing on the streets it was very hard. They were tough years but we made it. But now we appreciate what we have in Tasmania, it's a great place. I've been here for 10 years and never thought of moving out. I love the environment, the people, everything."
Being so widely travelled around the Northern Championship and NPL Tasmania leagues, the silky winger has an extensive knowledge of rival playing lists and is accustomed to facing former teammates.
He played under Lino Sciulli and Dane Hudson at Rangers, Glenn 'Otis' Reading at United, Sciulli again and Roger Hardwicke at City and Tom Ballantyne at Devonport before being lured to Riverside by Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"I got in touch with the Gaffer and he convinced me to come to the club with his experience and the culture here. He explained the way he wanted to play and that's the reason why I came. The boys were very welcoming, they're all nice people and it's a good club."
Mohammadi recently returned from Iran where he had surgery on his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and meniscus.
"It was a big op but I'm happy with how it went," he said.
"It was five weeks ago now and I still cannot put much pressure on the knee and will have crutches for seven or eight weeks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.