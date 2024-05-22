The Examiner
Thanks Labor: A looming super-white elephant stadium, built at Mac Point

May 22 2024 - 10:08am
A new, roofed stadium was a requirement for the Tasmania Devils' impending entry into the AFL. Picture supplied
DOESN'T anyone in the present State Government read the Letters to the Editor in the various newspapers? Mr. Winter, you betrayed the voters who voted for Labor. Most of the Tasmanian population do not go into raptures, when AFL is mentioned, but now all Tasmanians are looking at a looming super-white elephant stadium, to be built at Mac Point.

