Thanks Labor: A looming super-white elephant stadium, built at Mac Point

DOESN'T anyone in the present State Government read the Letters to the Editor in the various newspapers? Mr. Winter, you betrayed the voters who voted for Labor. Most of the Tasmanian population do not go into raptures, when AFL is mentioned, but now all Tasmanians are looking at a looming super-white elephant stadium, to be built at Mac Point.
This stadium will run at a loss for ever and ever., whilst providing very attractive salaries for the present and future staff. The people of Tasmania will be paying through the nose for what will no doubt be called "Jeremy's Folly".
Yes, Mr. Premier, you will never be an Eric Reece. He listened to the people - that's democracy.
R. Lawrence, Launceston
DO WE have a dysfunctional or problematic relationship with property ownership and its associated planning system?
The Examiner's Editorial (May 20) did a reasonable job explaining a very complex and at times emotional system.
Some hard nosed reality needs to be injected into our planning system to assist councillors, panels or governments to make decisions or legislation suitable for the future planning of our state's built environment! For Example:
1. We cannot continue our relentless suburban expansion into good agrarian land, it must stop.
2. If populations continue to grow, the densities of our towns and cities will need to significantly increase now.
3. NIMBYs and other objectors will need to offer formal realistic alternative solutions in regards to location and design.
Politicians will need to incorporate these and other ideas into legislation to facilitate clearer and better decision making for the good of the future of Tasmania.
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
AN EXCELLENT letter from Sandra Pitt (The Examiner, May 20) regarding our resources and concerns for water levels.
No one can control our weather and at present we are up against record low rainfalls and drought around parts of Tasmania.
Sandra covered all my thoughts exactly, and those of many others at present, when Hydro are draining our Great Lake to very low levels for the sake of producing power that is likely going to Victoria.
A week or two ago, a Hydro spokesman was on the news stating that dam and lake levels are quite low, but being monitored and managed.
One has to doubt this when the water in Great Lake is too low for anglers to use some boat ramps, the Liawenee canal is not flowing enough for the trout Expo and Brumbys Creek is running full on many days.
Will Bell Bay Power Station be fired up soon to help Hydro supply power demands, and at what costs?
As in Sandra's letter, it's time we better look after our own resources and the resulting costs for Tasmania.
Rodney Jones, Launceston
A SMALL victory for Mr Assange in London with a full right to appeal, however, let us not forget this man should not be jailed in the first place - as he has committed no crime. The US needs to drop all the charges against Julian Assange, and the Albanese Government needs to listen to the Australian public and demand his immediate release from 'Hell Marsh' prison in the UK. Assange's physical and mental health have deteriorated to the point he cannot participate in his own legal proceedings.
Stella Assange, Julian's wife, has rightfully declared the farce of charging him as a publisher for violating the U.S. Espionage Act, putting "lipstick on a pig". We must call out the systematic and ongoing trial of Julian Assange for what it is: retribution in the form of torture. He is an Australian citizen. a father, a husband, a son, a brother, an award-winning journalist, and a human being who has suffered gross human rights violations and a lengthy political persecution - for the same publications for which he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
It is plausible POTUS is just Biden his time in an election year, as in the current political climate Assange's extradition will not go down well. Are we all going to stand by and let Assange die by the punishment of the process? Free Assange. Now.
Natalie Harding, Riverside
IT SEEMS Bonza Airlines is not so bonza!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
