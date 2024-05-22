Thanks Labor: A looming super-white elephant stadium, built at Mac Point

A SMALL victory for Mr Assange in London with a full right to appeal, however, let us not forget this man should not be jailed in the first place - as he has committed no crime. The US needs to drop all the charges against Julian Assange, and the Albanese Government needs to listen to the Australian public and demand his immediate release from 'Hell Marsh' prison in the UK. Assange's physical and mental health have deteriorated to the point he cannot participate in his own legal proceedings.

