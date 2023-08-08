The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Justice Reform Initiative calls for end to new Tasmanian prison

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Labor MP Robert Tickner says incarceration doesn't work. File Photo
Former Labor MP Robert Tickner says incarceration doesn't work. File Photo

Building the new northern prison will only fuel Tasmania's rising prison numbers without curbing crime, according to a new report by the Justice Reform Initiative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.