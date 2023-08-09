If you've been down York Street this week, you may have noticed something different about one of Launceston's oldest golf stores.
The giant Callaway ball which sat on its tee for over 30 years has been driven off into greener pastures, as Drummond Golf welcomed a new look to the store on Monday.
The sleeker design is part of a national rebranding push from Drummond, something assistant manager Andrew Barrett welcomed.
"It's good, I think the new logo is a good idea... the whole group is rebranding which makes everything a bit more streamlined," Mr Barrett said.
Before Drummond bought the company, the store was known as Bill Husband's Golf Shop, which sat on York Street for 32 years.
It's not the only store to lose an icon, as Red Herring's famous Kombi van was removed from their rooftop just last week.
Drummond's current owner, Jason Russell, said the ball had since been returned to its rightful owner, Bill Husband.
"The decision was made because Drummond Golf changed their logo, so the golf ball didn't really fit in with the modernisation of the logo," Mr Russell said.
"Along with the logo change the store has really modernised over the years, introducing a simulator and upgrades to the outside of the business."
As for the fate of the giant golf ball, it won't be kept away in a shed collecting dust.
Mr Russell said Mr Husband had plans to give it to Freycinet Golf Club in Coles Bay, a golf course which Mr Husband designed himself in 1993.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
