Red Herring Launceston's famous Kombi van appears to have weathered its last frosty morning in Charles Street.
As daybreak hit Launceston on Thursday morning, Cranes Combined lifted the iconic vehicle from Red Herring's first floor rooftop and onto a truck.
The van had adorned the surf store for more than two decades, and its removal caused something of a stir among citygoers.
Longford resident Mick Ryan witnessed the spectacle from start to finish.
"They had to gas-axe it off the roof because it was obviously bolted down - they had to chop the bolts out to get it off," Mr Ryan said.
"The pigeons weren't very happy, there must have been a few living in it. They came flying out wondering what was going on.
"But it certainly stopped traffic - there were a few people pulling up and having a look."
The method of removal suggested the van would not be returning to its perch, and comes as the surf store undergoes a major renovation of its Charles Street store.
Red Herring has temporarily moved into the empty Sanity building across the road while renovations take place.
Red Herring has been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.