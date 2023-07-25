The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Natalie Maher murder appeal dismissed

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:31am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Maher (left) after being extradited to Tasmania
Natalie Maher (left) after being extradited to Tasmania

A Supreme Court Judge says that the so-called 'CSI effect' was in play when a jury accepted the evidence of State Forensic Pathologist Donald Ritchey in a murder trial in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.