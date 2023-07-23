The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Wedding Expo turns the Tramsheds into a "one-stop wedding shop"

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heels, veils, flowing dresses and a spot of cake were the stars of the show at the annual, 19-year running Launceston Weddings Expo on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.