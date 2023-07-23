Heels, veils, flowing dresses and a spot of cake were the stars of the show at the annual, 19-year running Launceston Weddings Expo on Sunday.
Officially rebranding as "Weddings @", this year's major event decorated the Tramsheds Function Centre with everything needed for a Tassie wedding.
Over 35 local exhibitors spread across the building to highlight their professional offerings, including venues, car hire, cake makers and bakers, stylists, wineries and wedding coordinators as well as the ever-popular fashion parade.
Weddings @ hosted a number of new stall-holders this year, including unique businesses like Frida's Lux Sip and Paint and Silly Wags Bridal Pups.
Frida's Sip and Paint's Gabbi Navarro - who offer guided painting sessions - said their first year at the expo was inspired by their biggest clients: bridal parties.
"We have all the young ladies inquiring about hens' events," Ms Navarro said.
"But we do have grooms coming along reluctantly and then falling in love with it!"
While Silly Wags Bridal Pups owner Rachel Hiddlestone's business provides wedding chaperone services for dogs, bringing them along to weddings in appropriate doggy attire.
"We have little accessories like velvet leashes and dog bow ties and tuxedos," she said.
"It's extremely popular now."
Interspersed throughout the expo's program were fashion parades for guests, brides, grooms and bridal party attire, with baby wedding outfits the crowd favourites.
Event coordinator Louise Scott said the single-day event allowed people planning their weddings to tick off their entire list at once.
"Someone should be able to come here and plan just about everything they need for a wedding," Ms Scott said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.