Defence calls on jury to weigh up 'frail human memory' against forensics

Defence lawyers for accused killer Kerry Lee Whiting have asked a Supreme Court jury to focus on a lack of firm forensic evidence during deliberations over a 2021 attack at Ravenswood.
Whiting, 47, was also called to testify before a Supreme Court jury on Friday, June 14.
He pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder his former partner Natalie Joyce Harris and murdering her new partner Adrian Paul Mayne as they slept on November 25, 2021.
Defence lawyer Greg Melick in his closing statements said although it initially seemed like an "open-and-shut case", the matter was far more complex.
"At the end of the day, you have to balance what could be frail human memory ... against hard forensic evidence," Mr Melick said.
Mr Melick said police found no forensic evidence that linked Whiting to the crime scene, something compounded by what he said were inconsistencies between eyewitness accounts, and the evidence taken by police.
These included claims an intruder to the family home left a footprint on a washing machine about a week before the attack, something not recorded by police, and that the attacker was right-handed.
Mr Melick said the evidence, including some bloodstains, suggested the attacker may have been left-handed.
He said the victims were "mistaken about various things that happened" because they had preconceived ideas that their attacker was Whiting after the alleged home invasion.
Mr Melick said Whiting was falsely identified as the perpetrator in that instance.
He said the attacker was also unlikely to be Whiting due to the weapon police said was used in the attack - a 20cm kitchen knife.
Whiting told the jury he owned several other potential weapons, including a machete and a crossbow, which his lawyer said made the use of a kitchen knife implausible.
Whiting also took the stand, and Mr Melick asked him about his whereabouts on November 25, 2021.
CCTV footage showed the man leaving his house with a bicycle about 1.30am the day of the alleged attack - about two hours before the incident.
Whiting said he was heading to a hut located on private property, and sought solitude.
"I went to be by myself, to have time away to think," he said.
"To get away from the problems of the world."
Whiting said he travelled by bike and late at night to avoid alerting the property's owners to his presence, as "if he did nothing to disturb (the owners), they would not know".
In answer to a follow-up question from Mr Melick, Whiting said he returned home to 11 Dalkeith Street about three days later and saw his shed had been disturbed.
Whiting said he "noticed some paperwork referencing a search" and left his property a second time, seemingly at a loose end.
"I was wandering about the place and came back a few days later," he said.
"I didn't know what to do with myself."
Mr Melick asked Whiting why he resisted police officers' attempts to take DNA samples from him after he was charged with the offences on December 3, 2021.
The jury was shown footage of the incident at the Launceston Police Station when officers, including lead investigator Sergeant Andrew Hanson, attempted to swab him.
In the footage, Whiting dropped to the ground and held his hands in front of his face, with officers required to take the sample with force.
The accused said this was a protest, after the arresting officers struck Whiting - whose identity was not confirmed at that point - through a tent wall after he failed to respond to instructions by police.
"I did not want to cooperate in protest of how I was arrested, being hit by police," Whiting said.
Whiting denied being the person who broke into Ms Harris' house at Ravenswood on November 19, 2021, and also said he was not the person filmed by the CCTV system entering the property on November 27.
Asked if he was involved in the attack on November 25, Whiting emphatically denied it.
During cross examination, Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked Whiting about his relationship with Ms Harris' sister Skye Harris.
Skye Harris was named by witnesses as the person who told Whiting about her sister's relationship with Mr Mayne, however, Whiting said during his testimony he overheard her telling someone else during a conversation.
Mr Coates asked Whiting if he was close with the victim's sister, and whether he had been in contact with the woman since his arrest.
Mr Coates: "You haven't spoken to Skye Harris since before you were charged?"
Whiting: "No."
Mr Coates: "Not once?"
Whiting: "No."
Mr Coates: "You haven't spoken to her numerous times on the telephone from Risdon Prison?"
Whiting: "No."
Mr Coates said call logs from Risdon Prison showed Whiting had phoned the victim's sister at least 30 times.
Whiting said he had phoned his cousin - identified in the prison logs as Christina Denman - but Mr Coates pressed the issue further.
He said Skye Harris' middle name was Christina, and her father's name was Gary Denman.
Ms Harris also told the jury Whiting was her cousin while giving evidence on June 12.
The jury heard part of a call between Whiting and a woman from March, where they discussed the trial being adjourned.
The woman said during the call she had been told to appear in court during the trial, and Mr Coates said nobody named Christina Denman was subpoenaed as part of proceedings.
Mr Coates also questioned Whiting about his alibi, particularly as he left his house late at night without food, water or his phone and did not return for several days.
Whiting said he made the trip on a whim, and a reason he left late at night was "if you're going to decide to go anywhere, you decide to go anywhere late at night".
Mr Coates also asked Whiting why he didn't notify his employer he was planning to stay at the hut longer than the single night he initially planned.
"I could not because I forgot my phone," Whiting said.
"I forgot my phone, which means that it was unintended."
Whiting also said when he returned to the house on November 27, he did so by climbing over the back fence as he forgot to take his keys, along with his wallet and phone, and not because he was avoiding the security cameras.
Mr Coates asked Whiting why he did not attempt to contact his employer then, or anybody else who might be concerned about his absence.
Whiting said the idea "wasn't in his head".
Whiting was also asked by Mr Coates about his relationship with his and Ms Harris' children, in particular any frustrations he might have had about a lack of contact from them.
"I was concerned," he said.
"They seemed to be told not to communicate with me. I believe it was their mother's influence."
Whiting said Ms Harris "imposes her views on other people".
Later in his cross examination, Mr Coates asked Whiting a second time about his opinion of Ms Harris.
Mr Coates: "You blamed her for the break up, and the poor relationship with your children?"
Whiting: "No."
Mr Coates: "You told the jury you did about half an hour ago."
Whiting: "I don't have a photographic memory."
