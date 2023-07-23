Northern Midlands residents have found themselves with the pooey problem of people defecating and urinating in Conara Park on the Midlands Highway.
The issue was discussed at the Northern Midlands Council's June 26 meeting, with councillors voting to request the Department of State Growth to put in a toilet in the area.
Council agenda papers note the park is a "convenient stopping point for travellers" however facilities are absent.
"The state government removed toilets from the site several years ago and provided a financial contribution to the upgrade of the Campbell Town toilets which are locked overnight," the agenda reads.
"This has resulted in the lack of toilet facilities in the area.
"Complaints have been received concerning people defecating and urinating in Conara Park, particularly after dark and after the public toilets in Campbell Town are closed."
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said the land belongs to the state government and the old toilet block was removed for safety reasons.
Cr Knowles said the request to the Department of State Growth was yet to be formalised as of July 23 and until then the matter was of out of the council's hands.
"People should be respectful," she said.
"The Campbell Town toilets are only 10 minutes down the road."
While it's a public health issue, Cr Knowles said the council was unable to put temporary facilities on land that it did not own.
The Department of State Growth has been contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.