The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

What's next in the Supreme Court trial over alleged 2021 Ravenswood murder

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 16 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Supreme Court trial of Kerry Lee Whiting is due to enter its closing stages next week. Pictures by Paul Scambler
The Supreme Court trial of Kerry Lee Whiting is due to enter its closing stages next week. Pictures by Paul Scambler

After two weeks and testimony from 31 witnesses, the trial of a man accused of a fatal stabbing in 2021 will enter its closing stages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.