What's next in the Supreme Court trial over alleged 2021 Ravenswood murder

After two weeks and testimony from 31 witnesses, the trial of a man accused of a fatal stabbing in 2021 will enter its closing stages.
The Supreme Court trial of Kerry Lee Whiting, 47, is set to resume on Monday, June 17.
Whiting pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Natalie Joyce Harris - his ex-partner - and murdering Adrian Paul Mayne - Ms Harris' new partner - in a frenzied attack while they slept at Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
Throughout the two weeks of the trial the jury heard from serving and former police officers, forensic experts and Whiting's three children - two of whom were present during the alleged attack.
Ms Harris - who survived the attack with 27 separate stab and slash wounds - and her son testified that Whiting was the attacker, identifying him by his clothes, face and voice.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Mayne was stabbed and cut 20 times, and forensic specialist Christopher Lawrence told the jury the weapon was likely to be a knife, rather than another bladed implement like scissors.
Dr Lawrence said the fatal injury was a stab wound between Mr Mayne's ribs, which punctured one of his lungs.
The alleged victim and her children said Whiting was prone to shouting and verbal abuse during their relationship.
The jury heard from the specialists there was no firm forensic evidence tying Whiting to the scene, and the accused testified he was at a hut 10 kilometres from his house the night of the attack.
Whiting also denied making threats towards Ms Harris, something supported by her sister Skye Harris, and characterised his behaviour during arguments as simply having a raised voice.
The relationship between Whiting and his alleged victim's sister was under scrutiny during cross examination by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC.
Whiting said he had not been in contact with Skye Harris since his arrest, however Mr Coates presented him with phone records from Risdon Prison.
These showed numerous calls to a "Christina Denman" - someone Whiting said was his cousin - and the jury was played a recorded conversation between Whiting and this woman in which they discussed her being called to testify at the trial.
Mr Coates said nobody with such a name was subpoenaed, and told the jury Skye Harris' middle name was Christina, and her father's surname was Denman.
After the Crown delivers its closing statement on Monday the 12 jury members will then be sent away to deliberate.
Then they will weigh up what defence lawyer Greg Melick described as "frail human memory" and a lack of firm forensic evidence against the eyewitness testimony.
Under Tasmanian legislation, the jury will have to return a unanimous verdict to convict Whiting of the alleged murder.
If they do not reach that decision within six hours, they will be given the option of finding Whiting not guilty by a majority vote.
If a guilty verdict is reached it will then be up to Justice Tamara Jago to determine the appropriate sentence.
In 2023 it took a jury just over two days to find Cedric Harper Jordan and Noelene June Jordan guilty of murdering Shane Barker at his Campbell Town home in 2009.
That trial ran for 10 weeks, and featured testimony from more than 100 witnesses.
