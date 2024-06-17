The Examiner
Accused St Marys murderer enters plea, set to face Supreme Court

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 2:30pm
Paul John McNally pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man on Main Street, St Marys in March. Picture by Scott Gelston
Paul John McNally pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man on Main Street, St Marys in March. Picture by Scott Gelston

A 57-year-old St Marys man accused of killing another man in March has pleaded not guilty to murder in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

