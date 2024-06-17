Accused St Marys murderer enters plea, set to face Supreme Court

A 57-year-old St Marys man accused of killing another man in March has pleaded not guilty to murder in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Paul John McNally appeared in court before magistrate Ken Stanton via video link on June 17.
McNally was charged with the murder of Fingal Valley man Malcolm Trevor Vincent, 65, at St Marys on March 26, 2024.
Police alleged Mr Vincent was murdered on Main Street at St Marys about 6.30pm, after reports of a fight between two men.
It is believed that McNally and Mr Vincent were known to each other.
Mr Vincent was reported to have been found unconscious at the scene by members of the public who attempted to provide first aid, but he died as a result of his injuries.
McNally was due to plea in court on May 16, but the matter was adjourned as the defence counsel said they had only just received disclosure of police evidence late the week before.
As McNally pleaded not guilty to an indictable offence, the matter will proceed to trial in the Supreme Court before a 12 person jury.
Mr Stanton adjourned the matter until August 13, and ordered McNally to be remanded in custody until then.
