The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Midlands Council divided over Evandale shipping container home design

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:50am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are concerns about preserving the historic character of Evandale. Picture by Rod Thompson.
There are concerns about preserving the historic character of Evandale. Picture by Rod Thompson.

An Evandale resident who hoped to turn a series of shipping containers into a residence has found herself up against substantial community opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.